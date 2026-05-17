Chennai police arrest ATM servicing van driver for allegedly stealing Rs 25 lakh

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old driver employed by a private cash logistics firm was arrested by the Velachery police for allegedly stealing Rs 25 lakh from a cash van deployed to service ATMs of private banks across the city. The police have recovered Rs 8 lakh from him.

The suspect was identified as Vignesh Kumar, a driver with a Velachery-based cash management firm contracted to load and maintain cash supplies at ATM centres of various private banks in Chennai.

The matter came to light during a routine cash reconciliation exercise carried out by the company. The firm’s manager, Aravindan, noticed a discrepancy in the funds and reviewed CCTV footage from inside the cash van.

The footage showed Vignesh removing cash from boxes inside the vehicle while security personnel and other staff were occupied with stocking an ATM centre.

Aravindan subsequently filed a complaint at the Velachery police station, based on which a case was registered and a search was launched for the suspect.

Efforts are on to trace the remaining money.