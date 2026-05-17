CMRL rolls out anti-drag safety feature in metro trains to prevent door accidents

CHENNAI: In a first in the country’s metro network, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Saturday flagged off a train equipped with an ‘anti-drag’ safety feature designed to prevent passengers from being dragged if garments or objects get trapped in train doors.

The feature, introduced in Phase-1 metro trains, adds an extra layer of safety to the automatic sliding saloon doors beyond the existing obstacle-detection system.

The move assumes significance where commuters – particularly women wearing sarees, shawls or dupattas – face the risk of loose clothing getting caught while boarding or alighting.

The train was flagged off by Manoj Goyal, director (Systems and Operations), in the presence of senior officials from CMRL, along with representatives of Faiveley Transport Rail Technologies India Pvt Ltd and Alstom Transport India Limited, which jointly developed and integrated the technology with the metro operator.