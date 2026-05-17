Minister Venkataramanan, Speaker JCD Prabhakar inspect various development works in Chennai

CHENNAI: Minister P Venkataramanan on Friday inspected the ongoing development works at the 4-acre Nageswara Rao Park in Mylapore. The inspection of the Rs 12,22 crore works has been undertaken based on the directions of CM C Joseph Vijay to fulfil public demands and improve civic amenities, a release said.

Inspecting the gym facilities on the park premises, Venkataraman instructed officials to ensure the exercise equipment is properly maintained and that the facility is kept clean. He also directed officials to install signboards, and directed the corporation officials and the contractor to take necessary steps to bring the park into public use at the earliest.

Meanwhile, assembly speaker and Thousand Lights MLA JCD Prabhakar inspected the Thousand lights area. Speaking to reporters, Prabhakar said several families residing along Avvai Shanmugam Salai for four to five generations have been living without proper roads and drainage facilities. He said during his visit to MK Radha Nagar, residents pointed out the issue of stagnant sewage water that remained unaddressed for nearly 3.5 years. He also assured residents of MK Radha Nagar that steps will be taken to demolish and reconstruct the old tenements in the locality. He added that demolition permission had already been granted for tenements in Nakeeran Nagar and Sivashanmugam area.