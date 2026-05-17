Rare bird sighting revives call to protect TN's Nemmeli-Illalur wetland

CHENNAI: The sighting of a globally endangered Indian Skimmer at Illalur Lake near Chengalpattu has sparked fresh calls from conservationists to protect the ecologically fragile Nemmeli-Illalur wetland complex.

Birders documented a lone Indian Skimmer (Rynchops albicollis) at Illalur lake on May 10 between 7.55 am and 8.30 am, marking the only the second confirmed record of the species from the lake and only the 20th documented observation event in the state over the last 11 years. The species is estimated to have fewer than 3,000 individuals globally.

The observation was made by birders Ravichandran, I Abinesh and Madhan. According to the observers, the bird was seen foraging in knee-deep water amid extensive mudflats exposed by low water levels at the lake. “We assume skimmers and other pratincoles chose the site because of the extensive mudflats available for roosting and foraging. These mudflats should not be removed in the name of future lake restoration,” the group said.

Illalur lake, located adjacent to the Nemmeli coastal wetland, has long served as a seasonal habitat for several waterbirds including Small Pratincole, Little Ringed Plover, Black-winged Stilt, Spot-billed Duck and Fulvous Whistling Duck. Birders say the lake’s exposed mudflats and shallow waters create ideal stopover conditions for migratory birds along the Central Asian Flyway.