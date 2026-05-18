A look at Indian museums that go beyond dusty displays

Museums are often described as gateways to the past, but they are equally, mirrors of the present and windows into the future. To understand the future, one must first observe the present; to understand the present, one must study the past. Few places enable this journey of reflection as museums do, for within their walls lie stories of human evolution, culture, innovation, and belief systems that continue to shape societies across generations.

Yet, while iconic institutions such as The Louvre dominate travel bucket lists and are considered worthy of standing for long hours in longer queues, Indian museums are often burdened with the stereotype of being dull, dusty, and uninspiring. Today is observed as the International Museum Day, aimed to highlight the role museums play in fostering dialogue, education, and cultural exchange. Hence, it is worth turning the spotlight on some of India’s most unconventional museums — spaces that reveal fascinating slices of human history and imagination.