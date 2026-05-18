A look at Indian museums that go beyond dusty displays

Museums are often described as gateways to the past, but they are equally, mirrors of the present and windows into the future. To understand the future, one must first observe the present; to understand the present, one must study the past. Few places enable this journey of reflection as museums do, for within their walls lie stories of human evolution, culture, innovation, and belief systems that continue to shape societies across generations.
Yet, while iconic institutions such as The Louvre dominate travel bucket lists and are considered worthy of standing for long hours in longer queues, Indian museums are often burdened with the stereotype of being dull, dusty, and uninspiring. Today is observed as the International Museum Day, aimed to highlight the role museums play in fostering dialogue, education, and cultural exchange. Hence, it is worth turning the spotlight on some of India’s most unconventional museums — spaces that reveal fascinating slices of human history and imagination.
The Museum of Toilets
At first glance, a museum dedicated entirely to toilets may sound bizarre, even humorous. Yet the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets in Delhi proves that even the most ordinary objects can tell extraordinary stories about civilisation. Established in 1992 by social reformer Bindeshwar Pathak, the museum was created to highlight the realities of sanitation and trace the evolution of toilets through the ages. The collection spans over 4,500 years and is categorised into Ancient, Medieval, and Modern sections, featuring exhibits from nearly 50 countries. Visitors encounter everything from chamber pots and ornate Victorian toilet seats, to closets dating back to 1145 AD and modern bidets. Some exhibits are amusingly extravagant, including commodes designed to resemble treasure chests and bookcases. Beyond its novelty factor, however, the museum offers valuable insights into public health and sanitation. Detailed displays explain the evolution of sewerage systems and sanitation practices, including references to the Indus Valley Civilisation. What initially appears quirky soon becomes an engaging lesson in human progress and social reform.
Dreams Built on Wheels
Automobile museums are not uncommon, but the Sudha Cars Museum in Hyderabad takes creativity to another level altogether. Founded by automobile enthusiast K Sudhakar Yadav, the museum showcases an extraordinary collection of handmade cars designed in whimsical and unconventional forms. Using scrap materials, Sudhakar transformed childhood fascination into an artistic pursuit. Visitors encounter cars shaped like handbags, stilettos, pens, pencils, and even a condom — created to mark World AIDS Day. There are also sidecars modelled after shoes and toilet seats, proving that no object is too ordinary to inspire design innovation. Among the museum’s most notable attractions are the world’s smallest double-decker bus, capable of seating ten people, and a tiny motorbike that reflects the creator’s flair for experimentation. Sudhakar’s monumental tricycle even earned him a place in the Guinness World Records in 2005. The museum is not merely a tribute to automobiles, but to imagination itself.
The Humble Broom as Heritage
In most households, the broom is an object that is rarely noticed despite being indispensable to daily life. The Arna Jharna Museum of Brooms in Rajasthan changes that perspective entirely. Conceived by noted oral historian Komal Kothari, the museum features hundreds of brooms collected from across Rajasthan. Each broom reflects distinct traditions, craftsmanship, and methods of use. Indoor brooms made from soft grasses are treated with care and respect, while sturdier outdoor brooms are designed for public spaces and harsher conditions. What makes the museum remarkable is its ability to elevate an everyday object into a symbol of labour, dignity, and craftsmanship. By documenting the stories behind these tools, it reminds visitors that even the simplest aspects of human life carry cultural meaning and historical value.
Sorcery and the Supernatural
In the village of Mayong, Assam, tales of the occult are woven into local history and identity. Folklore speaks of armies mysteriously disappearing in the 14th century and individuals allegedly vanishing or transforming into animals. Historic references also contribute to the intrigue. Often referred to as the “Black Magic Capital of India,” the village is home to the Mayong Central Museum, which documents these mystical practices. The museum houses ancient manuscripts, ritual objects, skulls, and artefacts believed to have been used in occult ceremonies and human sacrifices. Live demonstrations of tantric practices are also organised for visitors.
Brains Behind Human Behaviour
In an era when irrationality and impulsive decision-making dominate public discourse, a museum dedicated to the brain feels especially relevant. Located in Bengaluru, the Human Brain Museum offers a rare and deeply informative look into the organ that governs thought, memory, and behaviour. The experience begins with preserved specimens of animal brains, before progressing to human brains affected by disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s. While the displays can appear unsettling, they serve a powerful educational purpose. Specimens from accident victims highlight the consequences of reckless driving, while others demonstrate the effects of infections caused by parasites such as tapeworms and amoebas. One of the museum’s most unusual features is the opportunity for visitors to touch and feel a preserved human brain. Though certainly not everyone’s cup of tea, a visit serves to encourage greater awareness about neuroscience, health and the fragility of the human body.