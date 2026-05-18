Built to raze? Greater Chennai Corporation’s pricey 3D bus shelters fail practicality test

CHENNAI: Banking on its aesthetic appeal and novelty over practicality, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s decision to replace the existing bus shelters with the more expensive 3D-printed ones across the city is proving to be a costly mistake.

For a city like Chennai, where roads are dug up frequently, constructing permanent concrete bus shelters has resulted in a recurring expenditure for the civic body. Unlike stainless steel bus shelters that can be dismantled and relocated during civic works, the 3D-printed concrete structures are permanent installations that cannot be shifted, only demolished and built again.

TNIE has learnt the first 3D-printed bus shelter in the state at the Marina is now likely to be demolished, less than two years after its installation, due to the construction of new concrete bus shelters along the stretch by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority as part of the Marina Heritage Corridor Project.

Corporation sources told TNIE at least 10 other bus shelters along the stretch are likely to be removed.

Even under these circumstances, the civic body is set to go ahead and construct an additional 80 such 3D shelters, to add to the 70 shelters that already exist.

Officials said while stainless steel shelters can be dismantled and reassembled at other locations, only requiring a new foundation, 3D-printed shelters have to be completely demolished.