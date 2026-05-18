Chennai Rapido bike taxi driver robs passenger, arrested

CHENNAI: A bike taxi driver and his accomplice robbed a passenger of his phone and cash near Madhavaram late Saturday night. The police have arrested the driver — Santhosh of Vyasarpadi.

The victim, Leela Ram, 24, hailing from Rajasthan, who resides at Kallikuppam in Ambattur, works as a welder in a private company. Police said Ram, who had returned from his native, had booked a ride from Chennai Central Railway Station using the ride hailing app Rapido.

During the trip, the driver took a detour towards Madhavaram roundabout and pulled up on Thattankulam Road. Here, his accomplice, whose identity is yet to be established, joined the driver and made off with the victim’s mobile phone worth Rs 23,000 and Rs 500 in cash, according to the police.

Before leaving, the duo also made him transfer Rs 3,500 to a digital wallet. The Madhavaram police have registered a case based on his complaint.