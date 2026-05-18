Ornamental gold: Is it worth buying or smarter to wait?

Layers of traditional kasumalai or temple jewellery, ears drooping with the weight of jhimikis and their chains, brides’ plaits studded with jadai billa and wrists clattering with bangles — any wedding, housewarming, naming ceremony, or festival feels incomplete without gold. It’s not just a personal jewellery preference, but rich with cultural meaning and is the shape that many families’ savings are moulded into. With this, when PM Narendra Modi requested Indians to put off purchasing gold for a year and followed it by increasing import duty on gold to 15 per cent from six per cent, jewellers and customers were left to make alternative plans that were practical but still held cultural weight. Bride-to-be Niveda KS, an architect shares, “Initially, we had planned to get gold jewellery for both the engagement and wedding but with the increase in prices and the PM’s request, we decided to limit it to the engagement. Instead, we’re opting for imitation gold for the wedding. Some pieces in the trousseau though, like the thali and the wedding rings, will be gold. We’ve limited it to the most culturally significant pieces.”

However, not all customers have been so open to accommodating this change. “In conversations, consumers too are unhappy to curb their spending as jewellery consumers spend only as they need to. They are not hoarding jewellery,” says C Vinod Hayagriv, MD, C Krishnaiah Chetty Group. The duty hike, as he says, will hurt the jewellery industry and may not turn out as hoped. “Hiking customs duty will have an ill effect by reviving illegal imports. Instead, gold bullion (raw material for jewellery) could have been restricted to GST registered buyers,” he adds.

Jayantilal Challani, president of The Jewellers and Diamond Traders’ Association - Madras, says that the announcement has pushed customers into a panic mood. Concurring, Kishore Katariya, MD, Mahalaxmi Gold & Diamond Merchants, adds, “From a business perspective, it becomes important for jewellers to educate customers that gold is traditionally a long-term asset and that purchasing decisions, especially for weddings and family occasions, cannot always be postponed indefinitely.”