Three killed after bus mows down bike on Chennai's ECR

VILLUPURAM: Three members of a family travelling on a two-wheeler were killed, and five in a car were injured, on the East Coast Road near Kottakuppam, after a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus allegedly rammed into their vehicle on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as S Silambarasan (29) of Alapakkam; his brothers-in-law, S Stalin (38) of Cuddalore Old Town and K Karthikeyan (33) of Neyveli. On Saturday morning, his brothers-in-law were taking Silambarasan to Abishegapakkam in Puducherry for re-dressing a fracture.

“When they were close to the PEW check-post at Periyamudaliyarchavadi, the bus hit the motorcycle, and then rammed into a car ahead of it,” said an officer. The impact caused the car to veer off the road and enter a vacant plot on its left.