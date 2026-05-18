Three Tamil Nadu cops suspended for bribery, ‘nexus’ with history-sheeter

CHENNAI: Three police personnel, including an Armed Reserve inspector, have been suspended over their alleged nexus with a jailed history-sheeter from Madurai and for allegedly accepting bribes to extend favours during court escorts.

Inspector Marimuthu and constables Thirumurugan and Chelladurai were assigned to escort Vellai Kali, a history-sheeter lodged in Puzhal Central Prison, to various courts. During these trips, the trio allegedly accepted money from the inmate in exchange for relaxed procedures.

The alleged nexus came to light after a bomb attack reported on January 24. According to police, while escorting Vellai Kali back to prison after a court hearing, the police vehicle stopped at a restaurant in Perambalur. At the time, around 15 men allegedly hurled country-made bombs at the spot before fleeing.

A probe uncovered links between the prisoner and the escort team. Police later shot dead one of the accused in the bomb attack case, Kottu Raja, in an encounter. Following a departmental inquiry, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak ordered the suspension.