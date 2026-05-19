Cargo operations may be moved to rear side of Chennai airport to free up prime land parcel

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has proposed shifting cargo operations to the rear side of Chennai International Airport, a move officials say could ease freight movement and help the airport expand capacity to handle more passengers in the coming years.
CUMTA sources told TNIE relocating the existing cargo terminal would allow creation of a dedicated road link from the Chennai Bypass for cargo vehicles, while freeing up prime land now occupied by cargo facilities for additional apron infrastructure.
At present, commercial air freight vehicles face access constraints while approaching the cargo terminal, leading to operational delays. “The released space can be utilised for apron expansion as passenger and cargo traffic continues to rise,” a CUMTA source said.
Officials said a formal communication has been sent to the airport director seeking confirmation on the feasibility of shifting cargo operations to the western side of the airport, along with details on connectivity and funding support.
“We have requested the airport authorities to confirm the proposal and funding requirements so that the state government can take the project forward. We are yet to receive a response,” the source added. Chennai airport director could not be reached for his comments.
The proposal is part of CUMTA’s proposed 10-year City Logistics Plan aimed at streamlining freight movement across the Chennai Metropolitan Area. According to officials, a large share of Chennai’s commercial air cargo originates from western industrial clusters such as Thirumudivakkam and Irungattukottai. As part of the proposal, closed-body trucks carrying cargo would move from the Outer Ring Road via Anakaputhur to the proposed cargo complex on the western side of the airport.
Sources said the proposed connector road is expected to handle 200-250 trucks transporting nearly 700 tonnes of air cargo daily.