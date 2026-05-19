Chennai Ravishwarar temple: Siva Linga worshipped by Surya and Vyasa

The Ravishwarar temple in Vyasarpadi is for God Siva and has this name because the Sun God (Ravi) is said to have once worshipped the Siva Linga (Eswara) here. This temple faces east with a tall gopuram in the front. Steps from the road lead to the gopuram and visitors have to climb down again to reach the prakaram (enclosure). Straight ahead are the dvajastambham, bali-pitham, and Nandi mandapam. There are many sanctums in the prakaram for Anjaneya; a row of the sixty-three Nayanmars; Sundara Vinayaka, Vallalar, Munaikatha Perumal, Naga, Subramanya with Valli and Devasena, Chandikeshwara, Ayyappa, Kala Bhairava, and Navagrahas.

According to the tradition of this temple, the Vishnu image has the unique name Munaikatha Perumal because he protected the end (munai) of the tusk of Vinayaka from becoming blunt when he wrote the Mahabharata at Vyasa’s dictation. There is a small shrine for Sage Vyasa close to this Perumal sanctum. In fact, it is said that Vyasa Mararishi worshipped Siva in this temple and that is why this place came to be known as Vyasarpadi.

On the south side of the prakaram is an entrance which leads to a small mandapam; to the left of which is the principal sanctum enshrining the Siva Linga worshipped as Ravishwarar. The rays of the Sun fall on the Siva Lingam early in the morning through the gopuram and via a window in the shape of a Siva Linga cut in stone. The vimanam above the Ravishwarar sanctum, called the Indra Vimanam, has stucco images of various deities, including the Ashtadikpalakas or guaridians of the eight directions.