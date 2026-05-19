Commute stress: How Chennai’s heat and traffic is impacting working professionals

The travel, in fact, exhausts them even before their work day begins. SK (24), a caregiver from Chennai, takes three modes of transport to reach work. She uses her two-wheeler, then takes a metro, and upon reaching her destination she avails either a share auto or an auto, or sometimes relies on hitching a ride with a friend, only to reach work. This routine, she says, takes her anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour. “Just waiting for each of these modes of transport itself is exhausting,” SK shares.

For Sumathi (57), a janitor, a normal day to work entails an hour-and-a-half of travel in the morning, and at least two hours in the evening. But the drill begins at 5 am. She wakes up, cleans, cooks two meals for her husband and herself, washes the utensils and clothes, showers, and offers prayers before heading to her place of work. “I travel from Pattabiram to Ambattur Industrial estate. I walk 15 minutes from my house to the bus stop, travel an hour in the bus, and then from Ambattur Estate bus stop, I walk another 10 minutes to reach work,” she says, adding that on most days she has to change two buses. “65C and 71E are direct buses. I don’t get these buses daily. Most days, I change buses in Avadi and the buses on my route are very crowded as well. Sometimes I stand in the bus for the whole hour. It is difficult to travel that way, especially during summer,” she rues. On such days, Sumathi admits to arriving at work extremely tired.

The exhaustion doubles down on people, specifically during summer months, with the rising fear of dehydration and heat stroke in Chennai. It is precisely this reason that forces Nilesh Subramanian (33), a data scientist and cricketer, to reach work earlier than required. “I have to reach my office only by 10 am everyday. But if I have to leave home after 9 am, the heat and humidity becomes unbearable and the traffic due to metro construction pushes my regular commute time of 30-40 minutes up by another 10 minutes,” he says. On days when he trains for cricket before work in the morning, the exhaustion surfaces evidently. “When I have my training, I wake up by 5.30 am, finish training at Meenambakkam, freshen up there, and go straight to work. My commute from Meenambakkam to work (RA Puram) takes an hour in the morning. That commute exhausts me more.”