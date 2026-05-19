Girlfriend among two detained after worker found dead in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old construction labourer was found dead with injuries at a building site in Maduravoyal early on Sunday. The police have detained his girlfriend and a co-worker for questioning.

The deceased has been identified as Silambarasan from Kandachipuram in Villupuram district. He had been staying at the construction site, where his parents are employed as workers, for the past two weeks.

The police said he used to travel from the site for daily work assignments. The police were alerted after Silambarasan’s father, Kumaravel, contacted the control room stating his son was lying unconscious at the site.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the youth dead with marks of injury on his neck. The body was later shifted to Kilpauk Government Hospital for postmortem.

During inquiries, the police questioned an 18-year-old woman who was reportedly in a relationship with Silambarasan for the past four years. The police also detained another worker at the site. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.