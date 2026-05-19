Two arrested for sexual assault of minors in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men, aged 29 and 50, were arrested in separate cases for allegedly sexually assaulting minors at Kolathur and Mylapore.

The Mylapore All Women Police arrested a 50-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl in Nochchikuppam. Police said the suspect, Ramesh, had allegedly gained the child’s trust by frequently buying chocolates for her while she was playing near her home.

He later called the girl aside and allegedly abused her after luring her with promises of more chocolates. Based on a complaint filed by the child’s family, Ramesh was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Meanwhile in Kolathur, the police rescued a 14-year-old class 9 student who was allegedly abducted by a man known to her family. The girl’s mother, a 35-year-old domestic worker living with her two daughters after her husband died, lodged a complaint after her daughter went missing from her grandmother’s house in Rajamangalam on May 12, where had been staying for the past few days. Investigators found she had been in contact with Vasudevan, 29, who allegedly took her along under the pretext of marriage.

The police traced the duo to a house in Chennai, rescued the girl, and arrested the man.