Two railway cops suspended for seeking cash from passenger in Perambur

CHENNAI: Two head constables attached to the Perambur Government Railway Police (GRP) station were suspended on Monday for allegedly demanding bribe from a passenger travelling to Chennai by train.

They have been identified as Jeyendar (40) and Sathish (35), both attached to the Perambur GRP station. Sources said the duo was conducting a routine security check on Sunday when they noticed Gopilal (42), a fancy cap vendor from Sowcarpet, carrying Rs 4 lakh in cash. During inquiry, Gopilal informed the policemen that the money was part of his business earnings from sales in Tirupati.

Sources said the officers initially suspected the cash to be linked to hawala transactions. However, despite the passenger explaining the source of the money, the officers allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 each from him. After reaching Chennai Central railway station, Gopilal lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police.