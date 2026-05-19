Where to thrift in Chennai?

Yuneekway (@yuneekway on Instagram)

What started in a tiny, hot tile-roofed room with a Rs 3,000 investment, has now grown into Yuneekway, a 1,000 sq. ft. streetwear thrift store in Kodambakkam. Stacked with baggy jeans, Korean cargos, old money concept shirts, and vintage jackets, the store leans into Gen Z streetwear aesthetics. The idea first came to founder Bharath Kannan after buying an original Adidas track pants for just Rs 300. “Initially, when my friend said ‘thrift’, I thought he meant theft,” laughs Balaji Sampath, co-founder and technical head of Yuneekway. The duo says Yuneekway was built for people looking to move away from mass-produced fashion and experiment with more individualistic styles. Prices start at Rs 299 for vintage T-shirts and track pants. Jackets and old money shirts are priced from Rs 399, Korean pants from Rs 599, and baggy jeans and cargos from Rs 799. Every piece at Yuneekway undergoes cleaning, tailoring, and quality checks before being sold, a process that currently supports six to seven local workers involved in washing, ironing, and restoration. Customers can shop at the Kodambakkam store or online at yuneekway.com.