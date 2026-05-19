Where to thrift in Chennai?

Thrifting can be a meditative process that demands time and patience of a consumerist — you stand before a mountain of clothes, sifting through the heap with a fashion-conscious gaze. A gentle reminder always lingers — not to be enticed by style alone because the right size matters and there are no returns. Perhaps, after days of remaining burried (exaggeration is the key to humour), you will find that one piece waiting like a lost soul to be discovered. The journey of that garment from a stranger’s wardrobe or a company’s warehouse to your Instagram story is what makes thrifting so interesting. CE picks out a few thrift stores in the city for you to stop by.
Wasted 360 Solutions (@indiawasted on Instagram)
Built in a small bougainvillea-laden lane next to Dr Natesan Park in T Nagar, Wasted 360 Solutions invites you to not only just clothes, but almost everything. You heard it right! We even found a yellow coloured wooden board with a ‘Just Married’ sign inside the pile of ‘waste’ dumped in front of the store. Wasted 360 Solutions is the brainchild of Ann Anra, an environmental entrepreneur. To sustainably address the debris concern in the metro cities, she started the initiative. Clothes, books, jewellery, other accessories, decor, furniture, and even cookies (definitely not old ones) find home at the shop. The prices of tops start from Rs 30. If you are up for a solo date (or even an annoying couples’ date), go ahead and have fun hunting for unexpected things.
Second Chance ( @secondchance.cc on Instagram)
Walking into Second Chance at Haridoss Main Road, Kolathur, feels like stepping into an early 2000s hip-hop music video, with thrifted caps, faded denim outfits, and vintage workwear jackets. The store sources A-grade pieces from Delhi, Panipat, Mumbai, and Northeast India, stocking brands like Dickies and Diesel. Prices begin at Rs 300, with rare vintage finds going up to Rs 5,000. Founder Praveen Josh’s interest in thrifting began after spotting a Carhartt piece for Rs 200 in Delhi, sparking his curiosity about the origins of such finds. “I think in the next few years, thrifting will become much more mainstream, especially among Gen Z and college students,” says Praveen.
Escape Closet (@escaped_closet on Instagram)
Asking thrift lovers to escape into a paradise of pre-loved and pre-worn clothes is Escape Closet in Anna Nagar, which even sells designer clothing. Priyanka SK, the founder of the store, came up with ideas of branded export surplus and imported pieces along with unisex clothing styles. Working as a seven-day shop from 10 am to 10 pm, it is crowded on most days, largely attracting Gen Z crowds. With an opening price of Rs 599, you could find T-shirts, baggy cargos, varsity jackets, pants, neckties, and many more. Besides clothes, there are cloth bags and accessories such as rings, earrings, key chains, belts, shades, and hair clips, all starting at Rs 200, differing upon categories.
Yuneekway (@yuneekway on Instagram)
What started in a tiny, hot tile-roofed room with a Rs 3,000 investment, has now grown into Yuneekway, a 1,000 sq. ft. streetwear thrift store in Kodambakkam. Stacked with baggy jeans, Korean cargos, old money concept shirts, and vintage jackets, the store leans into Gen Z streetwear aesthetics. The idea first came to founder Bharath Kannan after buying an original Adidas track pants for just Rs 300. “Initially, when my friend said ‘thrift’, I thought he meant theft,” laughs Balaji Sampath, co-founder and technical head of Yuneekway. The duo says Yuneekway was built for people looking to move away from mass-produced fashion and experiment with more individualistic styles. Prices start at Rs 299 for vintage T-shirts and track pants. Jackets and old money shirts are priced from Rs 399, Korean pants from Rs 599, and baggy jeans and cargos from Rs 799. Every piece at Yuneekway undergoes cleaning, tailoring, and quality checks before being sold, a process that currently supports six to seven local workers involved in washing, ironing, and restoration. Customers can shop at the Kodambakkam store or online at yuneekway.com.
Two10 (two10.store on Instagram)
f you have leaned into the trend of baggy jeans and oversized jerseys, Velachery is waiting for you to check out its shop of men’s wear. Claiming to be Chennai’s first vintage clothing store, Two10 features shirts, surplus jeans, oversized streetwear, football jerseys, racing jerseys, and so on. Located on the Inner Ring Road, TWO10’s prices open at Rs 599. One can buy clothes worth Rs 4,000 for Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,000, adding to the allure.