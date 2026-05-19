Writer-artist Nia Zera's work draws parallels between Africa countries and Dravidian communities

Africa, she argues, has gnawing imprints of colonisation. Though rich in resources, they are showed in a poor light. Cobalt, blue-green algae, ivory, diamonds, cocoa — the continent's wealth gets exported while its people in most areas still keep suffering due to poverty. Nia says, "Africa is pictured as so muddy, dusty, and dirty always. But it's so colourful. The people are portrayed as uncivilised and problematic." To make that colour visible, she worked in a predominantly blue palette, referring to the blue algae that is now sold across Europe in beauty products and protein powders, and the cobalt mined from the continent. One of the most arresting pieces in the exhibition takes the shape of Padayappa, a wild elephant from Munnar. Inside his outline, Nia has painted the Maasai Mara, the African wildlife, and elephant sanctuaries, then drawn export routes on the ear of the elephant like wounds dressed in plaster. Elsewhere, a baby is etched on a bird flying upwards, a deliberate refusal to reproduce the image of patronised African childhood that western medias often show. "The children of the continent are often portrayed wearing oversized T- shirts, over emphasising their misery. The children deserve to be fed, provided with good education, clothes, and everything the rest of the world has. They need to be happy and that needs to be shown," shares Nia. Her works are indeed symbols of rage, of bleak reality.

Nia Zera, artist of Chennai, artists of Tamil Nadu, writers of Tamil Nadu, Wildflower in a saucepan, Cobalt Blue, art exhibition, art exhibitions in Chennai, events in Chennai

