Artillery shell caught in net off Tiruvallur coast

CHENNAI: A rusted artillery shell that got entangled in a fishing net off Tiruvallur coast was handed over to the revenue department on Monday. Police said the shell was caught in the net of Deva K Prakash (35), a fisherman from Pasiyavaram Kuppam.

After he brought it ashore, the Thirupalaivanam police were alerted, and the shell was secured by the bomb detection and disposal squad. It was later handed over to the revenue department.

Police sources recalled that a similar shell-like object was recovered during renovation work at a house in Mannadi last year and was later handed over to the armed forces for disposal.