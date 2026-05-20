Chennai corporation schools clock pass rate of 89% in Class 10 exams

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools recorded a pass percentage of 89% in the Class 10 board examination results announced on Wednesday, marking a 3% increase from last year’s 86.10%.

The overall performance of government schools in the city, including corporation schools, stood at 86.25%, an improvement of 3.41% from 82.84% recorded last year.

Among the 7,081 students from 81 corporation schools who appeared for the exam, as many as 6,271, including 3,115 boys (87.25%) and 3,156 girls (89.88%), cleared the examination.

While the pass percentage of girls remained higher than that of boys this year as well, with a gender gap of 2.63%, the increase in pass percentage compared to last year is higher among boys. The boys’ pass percentage registered a rise of 3.32%, whereas that of girls increased by 1.44%. The gender gap, which stood at 4.51% last year, has narrowed this year.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said, “This year, we focused more on slow learners by conducting special classes for them and providing nutritious snacks during study hours to keep them active and attentive. We also distributed easy learning materials, which helped improve the overall pass percentage.