Chennai corporation schools clock pass rate of 89% in Class 10 exams

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools recorded a pass percentage of 89% in the Class 10 board examination results announced on Wednesday, marking a 3% increase from last year’s 86.10%.
The overall performance of government schools in the city, including corporation schools, stood at 86.25%, an improvement of 3.41% from 82.84% recorded last year.
Among the 7,081 students from 81 corporation schools who appeared for the exam, as many as 6,271, including 3,115 boys (87.25%) and 3,156 girls (89.88%), cleared the examination.
While the pass percentage of girls remained higher than that of boys this year as well, with a gender gap of 2.63%, the increase in pass percentage compared to last year is higher among boys. The boys’ pass percentage registered a rise of 3.32%, whereas that of girls increased by 1.44%. The gender gap, which stood at 4.51% last year, has narrowed this year.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said, “This year, we focused more on slow learners by conducting special classes for them and providing nutritious snacks during study hours to keep them active and attentive. We also distributed easy learning materials, which helped improve the overall pass percentage.
Even the Chennai Corporation High School on Wall Tax Road, which recorded just 36% pass percentage last year, has secured 94.44% this year. Moreover, out of the 139 corporation schools across the state, 35 recorded a 100% pass percentage this year, of which 22 are Greater Chennai Corporation schools.”
However, the official noted the Corporation Higher Secondary School in Kolathur recorded the lowest pass percentage this year, at 59%. “A detailed study will be conducted at schools that recorded the lowest pass percentage in class 10 to identify the reasons for the decline in performance, and appropriate measures will be taken,” the official added.
While last year 14 schools recorded cent per cent results in Class 10, it has increased to 22 schools this year. These include CBHSS and CGHSS in Nungambakkam, CUHS in Washermenpet, CHSS at Old Washermenpet and Choolaimedu, and CHS at Kaladipet, Ganesapuram, Pudupet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kamarajapuram, Kallikuppam, Kilpauk, TV Puram, Irusappa Street, VP Koil Street, Vanniya Teynampet, KP Street in Mylapore, Canal Bank in Raja Annamalaipuram, Rangarajapuram, Kanniyappa Nagar, Kannammapet, and Alandur.
While 12 students secured a centum in Social Science last year, the number dropped to just five this year in the subject. However, the number of students scoring centum in Science increased from one last year to six this year. Two students each secured a centum in Tamil and Mathematics this year.
Meanwhile, in contrast to last year when a total of 1,963 students scored between 351 and 500 marks - with 190 students scoring above 450 marks - this year, the number has been reduced to 1,846 students, including 153 students securing above 450 marks.