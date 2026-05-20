Printing ATMs: Chennai based entreprenuers build printing kiosks to ease the struggle of crowded xerox shops

For generations, the topic of setting up a business would have always found its way into conversations. You can be a Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, or even a Baby Boomer, but at least once in your life, you would have sat down with a friend and discussed an idea for a new venture over a cup of chai. Maybe the place and the business idea change from time to time, but the dialogue, “Macha, namba en intha mari oru kadai arambika kudathu?” (Buddy, why don’t we start a shop like this?) would have remained the same.

I remember my undergraduate days. At least once every two weeks, I would pitch two business ideas to my best friend: a pani puri stall and a Xerox shop. Irrespective of the day of the week, the dead-end Xerox shop near my college was always crowded. At one point, the shop even felt like a networking ground where students from different departments crossed paths. But every visit to the shop came with its own struggle. Looking at the endless materials we printed and xeroxed every single week during our three-year course and the costs that probably added up to at least one-third of our semester fees — I would persistently ask my friend if we too should open a Xerox shop someday.