Soumik Dutta’s latest, ‘Melodies in Slow Motion’ encourages audience to listen beyond human noise

Do we humans consciously listen to the slower rhythms of nature — the rustle of leaves, ants using stridulation to send signals, squirrels tapping on a tree bark, buzzing of the bees, and the strategic hissing of leeches as they move closer to a human — amid the man-made sounds that fill our everyday lives. These manufactured sounds, better understood as noise and distraction, have been normalised to the point that we seem to have grown accustomed with them.

An invitation to pause and reflect on nature’s rhythms is the show titled ‘Melodies in Slow Motion’. The production, premiered in Mumbai on Earth Day (April 22), is now finding its tunes played in a studio space in Namma Chennai this weekend. A brainchild of sarod maestro and earth day ambassador Soumik Datta, the show is a performance inspired by nature. “The show is about responding to the frequencies in nature and finding frequencies shared across human and inter-species connections,” notes the musician.

Centered on the concept of trophic cascades, the domino effect triggered by changes in ecosystems, the show seeks to make the invisible rhythms of survival audible to human ears. Soumik has been documenting different ecologies, insects, mangrove forests, eroding coastlines in different parts of India to enrich this project. Recording these worlds, Soumik believes, is a form of audio documentary. He says, “Using field recording is a way of story telling without needing words necessarily. Once you start using this technique, it creates a space that is tethered to the real natural world.”