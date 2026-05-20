Summer 2026: Ice apple recipies

Palmyra tree, better known as panai maram in Tamil, is the state tree of Tamil Nadu and in recent years, its significance has been acknowledged by many, especially in rural coastal dryland regions. One of its notable features is that every single part of the tree yields a valuable product. Pathaneer (non-alcoholic sap extract), karupatti (palm jaggery), panankizhangu (palm sprout), and nungu (ice apple) are some of the edible products from the palmyra tree. If mangoes are a globally known summer fruit, ice apples are a regional speciality. Before this delicious treat leaves the market, here are creative ways to level up your ice apples this year.
Mango, Ice Apple, and Sabja Dessert by Shradha Saraf (IG: @shradha_lovebites; YT: @LoveBitesMumbai)
Ingredients
Basil seeds (soaked in 1/2 cup water) - 1 tbsp
Tapioca pearls - 1/4 cup
Ice apples (peeled and chopped) - 5
Mangoes - 1 (peeled and puréed); 1 1/2 (peeled and cubed)
Condensed milk - 1/2 cup
Milk or coconut milk - 1 cup
Method
Take a bowl and add ice apples, tapioca pearls, basil seeds, mango purée, condensed milk, milk/coconut milk, and cut mangoes. Mix everything. If you desire additional sweetness, add some more condensed milk. Chill the assembled mixture for three or four hours. Garnish it with chopped mangoes and mint leaves, if needed.
Ice Apple Mango Cooler by Nitya Hegde (IG: @finefettlecookerys) - 2 servings
Ingredients
Ice apples - 5 to 6
Rock sugar - 1/2 tsp
Water (chilled) - 300 ml
For serving
Sabja seeds (soaked) - 1 tsp, per glass
Ice apple (chunks) - 2, per glass
Mango (ripe, chopped into chunks) - 1
Ice cubes (optional)
Method
Peel 4-5 ice apples and add them to a blender. Add rock sugar and chilled water. Blend until smooth and creamy. In a serving glass, add soaked basil seeds, ice apple chunks, and chopped mangoes. Pour the blended ice apple cooler into the glass. Serve chilled.
Thai Tadgola Salad by Lesha Desai (IG: @leshadesai)
Ingredients
Ice apple/tadgola (chopped) - 1 cup
Cucumber (chopped) - 3/4 cup
Coconut malai - 1/4 cup Onion + spring onions (chopped) - 1/3 cup
Olive oil - a drizzle
Salt and pepper - a pinch
Red chilli flakes - 1/2 tsp
Kaffir lime leaves (finely chopped) - 4-5
Basil leaves (finely chopped) - 5-6
Thai sweet chilli sauce - 2 tbsp
Hung curd - 3 tbsp
Crushed peanuts (with extra for garnish) - 1/4 cup
Method
In a bowl, combine chopped tadgola, cucumber, coconut malai, onion, and spring onions. Drizzle with olive oil and add salt, pepper, red chilli flakes, chopped kaffir leaves, and basil. Mix well. After two minutes, stir in sweet chilli sauce, hung curd, crushed peanuts, and mix thoroughly. Garnish with crushed peanuts.
Ice Apple Chia Pudding by Nitya Hegde (IG: @finefettlecookerys) - 4 small servings
Ingredients
Chia seeds - 1 tbsp
Homemade coconut milk - 250 ml
Water - 100 ml
Coconut sugar - 1/4 to 1/2 tsp
Ice apples (chopped) - 5
For toppings (per jar)
Pomegranate - 1 tbsp
Ice apple (chopped) - 1 tbsp
Pumpkin seeds - 5 to 6
Method
In a bowl, mix chia seeds and coconut milk. Add coconut sugar and chopped ice apples. Stir, cover and refrigerate overnight. Next day, mix well and divide into four small jars. Top each jar with pomegranate, chopped ice apple, and pumpkin seeds to serve.
Tadgola Aamras Bomb by Lesha Desai (IG: @leshadesai)
Ingredients
Ice apples - as per requirement
Aamras
Method
Cut the ice apple from the top and remove all the water from inside. Stuff it with aamras. Freeze for a couple of hours. Once you remove it from the freezer, it becomes like a popsicle.
Ice Apple Coconut Cooler by Ananya (IG: @thegirliepalette)
Ingredient
Ice apples (chopped) - 3
Fresh coconut milk - 1 cup
Honey - as per taste
Chia seeds - 1 tsp
Ice cubes (optional)
Method
Chop ice apples into small pieces. Prepare fresh coconut milk from grated coconut. Add chopped ice apple to a glass or coconut shell. Pour in coconut milk and add soaked chia seeds and honey. Mix well and serve chilled.