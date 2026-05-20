Summer 2026: Ice apple recipies

Palmyra tree, better known as panai maram in Tamil, is the state tree of Tamil Nadu and in recent years, its significance has been acknowledged by many, especially in rural coastal dryland regions. One of its notable features is that every single part of the tree yields a valuable product. Pathaneer (non-alcoholic sap extract), karupatti (palm jaggery), panankizhangu (palm sprout), and nungu (ice apple) are some of the edible products from the palmyra tree. If mangoes are a globally known summer fruit, ice apples are a regional speciality. Before this delicious treat leaves the market, here are creative ways to level up your ice apples this year.