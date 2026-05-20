Two minors among seven held for murder of ‘gana’ singers in TN

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested seven people, including two juveniles, in connection with the murder of two young gana singers near Manimangalam in Kancheepuram district.

Police suspect the murders were linked to an ongoing rivalry between two groups and were carried out in retaliation for earlier threats and assaults.

The accused were identified as D Santhosh (23) of Ammanambakkam, K. Kalaiselvam alias Anbu (20) of New Perungalathur, Ayyappan alias Mani (26) of Pallavaram, Kumaravel alias Potti (20) of Mudichur, Vealan (19) of Old Perungalathur, and two juveniles, aged 16 and 17.

According to the police, the victims Bharath (25) and Seenu alias Srinivasan (24), both residents of Varadharajapuram near Padappai, were hacked to death at Ammanambakkam in the wee hours of Sunday.

Investigations revealed that Bharath was previously associated with prime accused Kumaravel. Police said Bharath had allegedly assaulted and threatened some of Kumaravel’s associates in the past. Bharath had also been pressuring one of the juveniles to share information about Kumaravel’s movements and had threatened to kill him if he refused.

Sources said Bharath had allegedly gone to the juvenile’s house a day before the murder and issued fresh threats. Following this, Kumaravel and his associates allegedly planned the attack and went to Lokesh’s house after learning that Bharath was staying there.