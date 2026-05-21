Chennai police arrest 234 during crackdown on crime, drugs

CHENNAI: Chennai police arrested 234 persons during two special drives conducted across the city against organised crime and narcotics offences. Among those held were 133 history-sheeters and repeat offenders, while 101 persons were arrested in a separate anti-drug crackdown. Police also seized 21.4 kg of ganja and 1,070 painkiller tablets allegedly meant for illegal sale.

The operations were carried out on the instructions of Chennai Police Commissioner Abhin Dinesh Modak and involved personnel from all 12 police districts and four Prohibition Enforcement Wing zones. Raids, vehicle checks and surveillance operations targeted history-sheeters, rowdies, narcotics offenders and illegal supply networks across the city.

Police said special teams headed by assistant commissioners and inspectors were formed under the supervision of deputy commissioners to trace and monitor habitual offenders within station limits. The drive also focused on those allegedly involved in the smuggling, storage and sale of ganja, gutka and other banned tobacco products.

Officials added that surveillance and enforcement operations against gang rivalries, narcotics trade and illegal dispute settlements would be intensified further.