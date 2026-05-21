Chennai sizzles at 42°C owing to weak sea breeze, hot winds from Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI: The city, which was simmering at 42°C on Wednesday, was unusually hot as the temperature refused to come down even in the evening as the sea breeze failed to bring the heat under check. Amid an unusually prolonged and intense heat spell, one of the reasons for the hottest day this summer is the strong winds blowing in hot and dry air from Andhra Pradesh.

“The present spell is being intensified by strong westerly winds transporting hot and dry air from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, which has been witnessing severe heatwave conditions with several stations crossing 44°C,” VR Durai, RMC deputy director general of meteorology told TNIE.

“Hot continental winds have weakened Chennai’s coastal cooling mechanism. The spike in temperature is mainly due to strong westerlies bringing very hot air from the Rayalaseema belt. The inland heat is overpowering the sea breeze effect over north Tamil Nadu,” he said.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7 C, which is 2.5°C above normal, while Meenambakkam airport touched 42°C — 2.9°C above normal. The temperatures marked the highest readings of the season so far at both stations.