Creativity in a deceptive world

Some time ago, I was shocked to discover just before a litfest event that organisers had altered my photograph without my knowledge. They had erased the pottu on my forehead and sharpened my chin. My image had been arbitrarily processed by an AI filter. More shocking still was how, shortly after, an esteemed panellist told the young audience that they freely enjoyed and exploited AI in their own work, and encouraged its use.

That sentiment remains rare among artists of all mediums, but it’s not unheard of. Olga Tokarczuk, who received the Nobel Prize For Literature in 2018, has just shared publicly that she utilises AI in her creative process. This revelation comes at the same time when readers allege that the 2026 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for the Caribbean region may have been awarded to a completely AI-generated piece. The story, ‘Serpent In The Grove’ was published online in Granta, and the winner is Jamir Nazir. According to detractors, it contains myriad telltale signs of AI usage. Nazir’s LinkedIn profile full of posts about AI, a minimal and very differently-styled publication history and the use of an AI-generated headshot that was run alongside the winning story further support this claim.