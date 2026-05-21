DJ Goldtooth, an Eelam Tamil artiste and a dentist by profession, discusses his craft

Aged nine or ten, Gowthaman Jaedan Naganathan would sit in a predominantly white school in Britain and listen to rock — Linkin Park and Evanescence — with his classmates. He eventually listened to dancehall and hip hop. Then came grime — which was hip hop rebuilt with a London accent — followed by drum and bass, and UK garage. With the listening genre changing every once in a while, what remained unchanged was his weekend routine, where he sat with a flute and learned to play Carnatic music.

His life arranged itself in parallel soundtracks. By the age of thirteen, he was DJing. He was also wearing a puli pallu chain, gold and shaped like a tooth. His friends looked at it one afternoon and called it a ‘Gold Tooth’. The name stuck the way nicknames do and years later, when he passed his dental examinations and had gold grills made to mark it, the nickname acquired a second meaning and stopped being a nickname altogether. He now goes by the name Goldtooth.

Born in the United Kingdom to Eelam Tamil parents, the 32-year-old has lived in New Zealand for the past two years, where he works full-time as a dentist and spends the remaining hours as a DJ, radio broadcaster, and vinyl curator.