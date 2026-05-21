Folktales from Tamil Nadu: Stories through Amma's voice

Peppercorn can turn into a handsome prince, flies can be forgetful, little chickens can dance, and horses can talk. In the world of folktales, impossible is an unfamiliar word, and realism is never the rule.

Many of the stories in Folktales from Tamil Nadu by Narayan Devanathan come from tales the author first heard from his own mother; stories she herself inherited from an earlier generation. Blending these lesser-known oral tales with his own creations, the book brings together 21 folktales filled with humour, wonder, and adventure. These are stories where the impossible feels ordinary, where animals speak with wit and wisdom, and where every page blurs the line between fantasy and reality. “I grew up listening to these stories from my mother, and even years later, they are still felt fresh in my mind, almost becoming a part of me. These are also stories I haven’t come across anywhere else, because they were passed down through my mother and generations before her,” says Narayan.