Folktales from Tamil Nadu: Stories through Amma's voice

Peppercorn can turn into a handsome prince, flies can be forgetful, little chickens can dance, and horses can talk. In the world of folktales, impossible is an unfamiliar word, and realism is never the rule.
Many of the stories in Folktales from Tamil Nadu by Narayan Devanathan come from tales the author first heard from his own mother; stories she herself inherited from an earlier generation. Blending these lesser-known oral tales with his own creations, the book brings together 21 folktales filled with humour, wonder, and adventure. These are stories where the impossible feels ordinary, where animals speak with wit and wisdom, and where every page blurs the line between fantasy and reality. “I grew up listening to these stories from my mother, and even years later, they are still felt fresh in my mind, almost becoming a part of me. These are also stories I haven’t come across anywhere else, because they were passed down through my mother and generations before her,” says Narayan.
Unlike many children’s stories that revolve around morals and lessons, he says the appeal of these folktales lies in their freedom and absurdity. For him, they reflect the uninhibited imagination that defines childhood itself. That, he says, was also one of the reasons he wanted to bring them to English readers. “I want them to epitomise the best aspect of childhood, which is pure imagination. You simply step into the story, into the world it creates, and just enjoy it,” says Narayan.
The book carries traces of oral storytelling traditions, weaving songs and poems between the tales instead of simply sticking to narration. From familiar rhymes like Nila Nila Odi Vaa to playful verses about “a rat who got fat in the pot that was hot”, these musical interludes add another layer to the reading experience. Narayan says this influence also comes from his relationship with his mother, who studied music. “I know music and songs, but I don’t understand the intricacies of music like she does. We share a special bond through music that’s hard to put into words, and I think that found its way into my writing as well,” says Narayan.
Another interesting feature in the book is the inclusion of small cultural context pages before each story. Accompanied by illustrations, these pages introduce readers to familiar Tamil elements such as the murukku achu, veshti, mallipoo, and payasam, offering small glimpses into everyday Tamil life and culture. Narayan recalls the idea came from publisher Vidhi Bhargava, who suggested adding these cues alongside the stories themselves. “If you want to truly open up the world of Tamil or Tamil Nadu to non-Tamil readers, it was a great way to introduce them to some of the things that were part of the story, and parts of what makes us Tamil,” he says.
The stories are further brought to life through rich illustrations by Nirzara Verulkar, filled with vibrant colours, folk-inspired tones and intricate detailing. Narayan explains it was only after seeing the stories paired with illustrations on paper that he truly realised how much visuals could enhance storytelling. Describing the collaboration as “disarmingly simple”, Narayan gave her a brief centred on “Tamilness” and the “absurdly fantastic”, after which the visual world of the book came together effortlessly.
Stressing that it was one of the easiest collaborations, the author says, “She (the illustrator) first gave me a sample of what she interpreted the stories to be. I was immediately struck by the vibrancy of the colour palette that she used.”
Narayan also retains bits of spoken Tamil and familiar slang within the stories. In one tale, a hardworking mother hen spends the day sifting grain, preparing flour and making chapatis while her neighbours — a crow, sparrow, duck and parrot — conveniently avoid helping at every stage. But the moment the hot chapatis are ready, they all eagerly gather around to eat, only to be met with the classic phrase, “aasai dosai appalam vadai”. Through such moments, the book preserves the humour, rhythm and flavour of spoken Tamil.
Animals, birds, and kings often make appearances in folktales, and in Folktales from Tamil Nadu, food too finds its way into many tales — from kozhakattai and payasam to stolen snacks that often spark mischief.
Humour and wit also shape many of the creatures that appear throughout the collection. One of the most recurring characters is the kaka — a crow that is lazy enough to avoid finding its own food, clever enough to steal from sparrows and snatch medu vadas, yet foolish enough to repeatedly fall into traps. Whether being tricked into a scalding hot water bath or losing its stolen snacks to a jackal, the crow carries much of the playful absurdity that runs through the stories.
According to Narayan, he never felt the need to significantly alter or contemporise the folktales while adapting them for the book. For him, the stories already carry a timeless quality that continues to connect with readers through imagination alone. “There are some things that are timeless, and that includes our love to indulge in imagination. You don’t need to contemporise everything. These stories work in their original way,” he says.
“A book will find its readers,” reflects Narayan, on what he hopes the collection leaves behind. His message to readers is simple — continue to believe in the magic of imagination and the joys of childhood. “If you haven’t already discovered the treasure house of stories that your amma is, go now and pester her for them,” he concludes. Perhaps the enduring charm of Folktales from Tamil Nadu lies in its quiet reminder that even as we outgrow childhood, we never entirely outgrow the need for wonder.
(Folktales from Tamil Nadu published by Red Panda, an imprint of Westland Books, is priced at Rs 399 and is available online as well as at major bookstores.)