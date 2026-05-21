'Perception about govt hosps will change soon': TN Health Minister KG Arunraj

CHENNAI: Health Minister KG Arunraj, who recently assumed office, on Wednesday inspected the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. He visited the emergency department, medicine ward and the ‘May I Help You’ desk service.

According to a senior doctor, the minister later convened a meeting with heads of departments and sought their suggestions on improving healthcare services. He also enquired about grievances faced by individual departments.

Addressing reporters later, Arunraj said government hospitals in Tamil Nadu were far better when compared to those in several other states. He said the perception that government hospitals are unhygienic, lack proper restroom facilities and do not provide adequate waiting areas for attendants would soon change with further development of government healthcare infrastructure.

He said steps would be taken to encourage more people to utilise government hospitals instead of opting for private healthcare facilities.

The minister also said counselling for the recruitment of doctors and nurses would be conducted in a transparent manner.