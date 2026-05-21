TN Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna to conduct daily grievance meet at Nehru Stadium

CHENNAI: Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna has announced that he will be present at the Nehru Indoor Stadium every day from 7am to 10 am so that athletes and sports administrators can directly meet him regarding grievances.

In a statement on Wednesday, the minister said the initiative was aimed at ensuring easy accessibility and faster resolution of issues related to sports development in the state.

Meanwhile, the minister met basketball players, who will participate in the All India Under-18 Basketball Championship to be held in Puducherry from May 22 to 29.

Addressing the players, the minister said CM Vijay has been giving special attention to the advancement of the younger generation and is implementing long-term plans to identify talented sportspersons and transform them into achievers.