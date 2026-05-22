Chennai to continue recording 41-42 degree celsius for next two days

CHENNAI: Heat wave-like conditions intensified across several parts of the state on Thursday, with Chennai and northern districts recording temperatures soaring above 40°C. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of the state in the coming days.

According to RMC, Chennai Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 41.6°C on Thursday, while Nungambakkam registered 40.4°C. Vellore emerged as the hottest station with 42.5°C, followed by Tiruttani at 42.1°C. Karur Paramathi and Madurai city also touched the 40°C mark.

Meteorologists said maximum temperatures rose by 2-4°C at isolated places in Tamil Nadu during the last 24 hours, with several stations recording temperatures above normal levels. Heat wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets of coastal Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal on till Friday.

RMC has forecast no significant change in temperatures in interior Tamil Nadu for the next five days. However, coastal districts are likely to witness a further rise of 3-4°C above normal levels and increasing discomfort due to high humidity.