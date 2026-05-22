INTERVIEW| New GCC chief wants to make Chennai disaster-resilient

Expanding blue flag beach initiatives, and improving footpath and green coverage are among the long term priorities for the newly appointed Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran. In an interview with Praveena S A, he says the civic body will improve its revenue through better utilisation of corporation properties. Edited excerpts:

As the new commissioner, what are your top priorities for the city over the next two years?

My immediate priorities are flood mitigation works, improving disaster resilience, enhancing GCC’s own-source revenue, and completing ongoing stormwater drain and road works. In the long term, Chennai has huge potential for better public spaces. We plan to expand blue flag beach initiatives, improve pedestrianisation, beautify the city, and increase green cover through greening activities.

What is the current status of road relaying, stormwater drain projects, canal desilting, and strengthening of water bodies?

In Kosasthalaiyar basin, the ADB-funded stormwater drain work is almost 100% complete. In Adyar and Kovalam basins, KFW-funded works are being carried out in three phases. The first two phases are nearly complete, while the third phase has achieved 65% progress. We expect all three phases to be completed before the northeast monsoon. Regarding roads, out of around 5,500 road projects, nearly 90% have been completed. Around 200 works were dropped, and 199 roads remain pending.