IPS officer rejig: A Amalraj new Chennai police commissioner

CHENNAI: The state government has appointed A Amalraj as the new commissioner of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP), replacing Abin Dinesh Modak, who has been transferred as additional director general of police of the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID). Additional Chief Secretary K Manivasan issued the transfer orders on Thursday, directing both officers to take charge immediately.

Amalraj, a 1996-batch IPS officer from Kanyakumari district, has served in several key policing assignments across Tamil Nadu. He previously headed the police commissionerates in Tambaram, Coimbatore and Tiruchy. He had also served with the Chennai city police.