Quack tries to sexually assault patient in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man posing as an Ayurveda doctor was arrested near Tiruttani on charges of attempting to sexually assault a 19-year-old woman who had approached him for fertility treatment.

The accused, Bhaskar alias Saamiyar, ran an Ayurvedic treatment centre at Chinna Nagapoondi village in RK Pet taluk in Tiruvallur. Police said he claimed to provide treatment for fractures and other ailments.

According to the police, the woman had visited the clinic with her husband seeking treatment as the couple did not have children. Bhaskar allegedly asked the husband to wait outside and took the woman into a separate room under the pretext of treatment.

He then allegedly behaved inappropriately and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman raised an alarm and came out of the room before lodging a complaint at the Tiruttani All Women Police Station.

During investigation, the police found that Bhaskar was not a qualified medical practitioner. He was arrested and remanded in Puzhal prison.