Stabbed youth dies in Chennai hospital, case altered to murder

CHENNAI: Five people who were arrested by the Ice House police in connection with a stabbing incident in Triplicane have now been booked for murder after the victim succumbed to injuries in hospital on Tuesday night.

Police said the victim, Ajay (23) of Ram Nagar 4th Street in Triplicane, was undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after he was attacked by a gang near his house on May 19. He died without responding to treatment on May 20.

The accused were identified as Dhanush Kumar (20), Rajkumar (23), Kameshwaran (28), Karthi alias Naresh Kumar (19), and Mukesh Kumar (19), all residents of Triplicane. Police seized two knives and two two-wheelers allegedly used in the crime. The five were arrested on May 19 and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the issue began on the night of May 17 at Marina Beach, where Ajay was sleeping. After noticing his mobile phone missing, he questioned Dhanush Kumar, a known person nearby, leading to a quarrel.

Police said that on May 19 morning, the gang intercepted Ajay near his residence, abused him and attacked him with knives before fleeing.

Ajay was first admitted to Royapettah Government Hospital and later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.