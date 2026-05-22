Woman with mental illness raped in Chennai, one arrested

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man has been arrested on charges of raping a 19-year-old woman with mental illness near the Marina swimming pool on May 13. The police said the accused had befriended the woman through Instagram and later lured her to the beach, where the alleged assault took place.

According to the Triplicane All Women Police, the accused was identified as Imran, an employee at a fish stall from Chintadripet. The woman, a resident of West Mambalam, had left her house on May 13 without informing her family, like she frequently did, police said.

She travelled to Egmore and waited near a theatre, where Imran, whom she knew through social media, picked her up on his two-wheeler. He then took her to the sandy stretch behind the Marina swimming pool. After spending several hours there, he dropped her near Fort Railway Station in the early hours of May 14.