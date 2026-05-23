How astrology is changing modern dating in India

For many youngsters today, the belief in astrology wasn’t forced or influenced by the beliefs of their families. It found a way to them, they say. For Sruthakeerthi (32), a marketing professional, reading zodiac signs and the traits listed for them became an easy way to start a conversation in school, and maybe, even make friends. “It started off as a cool thing I could do — reading traits listed down for zodiac signs — when I was in class seven or eight. Making friends was so difficult for me back then and this helped. It was a conversation starter and a way to build a bond,” she shares. Eventually, she became curious about astrology. Although she says that believing in a concept that generalises 1/12th of the world’s population to a list of traits can’t be real, Sruthakeerthi admits to believing that there is a lot of truth to it.

Madhava (32), a clinical psychology trainee, says that he trusted astrology more after noticing that “certain traits seem to recur for people belonging to the same zodiac sign.” Pavai M (27), a producer, too, admits to having noticed a recurring pattern after taking interest in astrology and following horoscope and zodiac sign pages on social media. “I wouldn’t call myself someone who blindly believes in astrology, but I do think it offers an interesting framework. It is less about predicting the future and more about understanding personality traits,” she says.