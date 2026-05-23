Through the winds: Father-child duos kayak for a cause

Expeditions happen often around the world in different environments like marine bodies, polar regions, mountains, jungles, rainforests, deserts, and even space. Explorers begin these journeys with different purposes — from personal milestones to social causes — and no two expeditions are ever the same. On May 20, armed with paddles, life jackets, and a shared concern for the ocean, a team of 19 kayakers led by city-based SB Aravind, a scuba diving instructor with over two decades of experience, embarked on a kayaking expedition from India to Sri Lanka and back with the goal of spreading awareness about ocean pollution.

Aravind says, “There are millions of people who can collect the garbages on the shores, but there are very few divers in the world to dive and clean them. It is part of my job to dive and collect a lot of plastics and ghost nets to save endangered species like dugongs, whale sharks and turtles, along with many other marine species.” He adds that every year, along with his daughter, TA Thaaragai Aarathana — an 11-year-old scuba diver — he takes up different awareness activities while also setting world records. Their India-Sri Lanka-India kayaking expedition has now been recognised by the World Book of Records London.