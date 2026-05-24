Flyers endure 18-hour ordeal after glitch grounds Chennai-Kolkata aircraft

CHENNAI: More than 100 passengers of a Chennai-Kolkata Air India Express flight were stranded without food and accommodation at the city airport for more than 18 hours after the aircraft developed a technical snag just before take off around 7.40 pm on Friday.

The passengers said the flight with 180 on board halted on the runway, and they were kept in the dark for almost an hour. They said they were deplaned and escorted back to the airport terminal after almost an hour.

Their ordeal did not end there, as the flyers had to spent the entire night at the departure terminal. Sources said some of the passengers who stepped out to collect their luggage were allegedly denied re-entry into the secured zone, sparking panic among the others. Many of the passengers refused to leave for hotel accommodation fearing they too would be locked out.

Those who eventually left the airport were taken in cabs arranged by the airline to two nearby hotels. But the passengers taken to one hotel later alleged no room or proper meal was arranged and that they were left waiting in the hotel lobby through the night before being brought back to the airport on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the passengers who remained inside the terminal said they were given only small bottles of water and a plate of vegetarian biryani around 12.45am, more than five hours after the scheduled departure time.