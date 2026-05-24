Vellore man held for role in Cambodia-linked cyber slavery racket

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime Wing has secured another key suspect allegedly linked to an international cyber slavery network that trafficked Indian nationals to cyber scam compounds operating in Cambodia.

The suspect has been identified as S Syed Hassain (37) of Wallajah in Vellore. The investigators said he acted as a local facilitator and intermediary by recruiting victims from Tamil Nadu with promises of lucrative overseas jobs.

According to the Cyber Crime Wing, Hassain was allegedly in regular contact with overseas handlers and coordinated the movement of victims to Cambodia through Malaysia and Thailand. In one instance, he allegedly arranged the travel of a victim from Tirupathur district by sharing flight tickets, coordinating WhatsApp and video calls with recruiters, accompanying the victim to Chennai airport, and assisting travel arrangements.