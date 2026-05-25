AP youth held for chain-snatching in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old college student from Andhra Pradesh was arrested on charges of snatching a gold chain from an elderly woman in Perambur earlier this month.

The accused, Seenu of Pattikonda village in Kurnool district, was traced by a special police team who analysed CCTV footage and mobile phone data. Police said the incident took place on May 3 when Kalyani (65), a domestic worker from Perambur, was walking along Patel Road in the morning. When a man tried to snatch her gold chain, Kalyani resisted and the accused managed to flee with only a portion of it.

Sembium police registered a case. After tracking the suspect to Andhra Pradesh, a police team travelled by train to and secured Seenu on Friday. Inquiry revealed that he is a second-year degree student at a government college. He had come to Chennai about a month ago after telling his parents he was leaving for work.

DMK councillor held for usury in Hosur

Krishnagiri: A DMK councillor under the Hosur City Municipal Corporation was arrested on Sunday on charges of lending money to a couple for exorbitant interest rate and threatening them to repay the loan. According to police sources, the complainant S Manasa (35) of Chinna Elasagiri works as an accountant at a company, owned by her husband Suresh Babu, at SIPCOT. In the period between 2021 to 2024, Suresh Babu had taken a Rs 1.2 crore loan from DMK councillor NS Madheswaran (56) by pledging documents from his chit fund. They allegedly repaid Rs 2.3 crore till Saturday.