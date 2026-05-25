Cable fault results in power outage at Chennai hospital

CHENNAI: Many patients undergoing treatment at the Apollo Speciality Hospitals on OMR faced inconvenience due to a power outage for more than an hour in certain sections of the hospital following an issue with the feeder line on Saturday night.

Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar, in a post on X, said that a fresh cable was laid and power supply was restored to the hospital. He also stated that the hospital’s generator reportedly malfunctioned for around 10 minutes on Saturday night.

“We have alerted all districts regarding uninterrupted supply to critical installations and coordination with the Public Works Department electrical wing in respect of both government and private hospitals,” the minister said. A senior official from the TN Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) told TNIE that the 11kV Kurinji Nagar feeder, fed from the Tharamani 33kV substation, tripped on Saturday night, resulting in power supply disruption in parts of the locality.

“Power supply was normalised to all areas except the hospital due to a cable fault. Our staff worked throughout the night, but the exact location of the cable fault could not be identified immediately and the matter was informed to the control centre,” the official said.

In a release, Apollo hospital said, “Apollo hospitals OMR experienced a brief and unexpected power disruption last night (Saturday) due to electricity supply failure. The hospital’s multi-layered backup infrastructure, including multiple generators, UPS systems and critical equipment redundancy was activated immediately”.

‘Power cuts affecting public’

CHENNAI:The AIADMK and PMK on Sunday alleged that unannounced power cuts over the past few days have severely affected people across TN, urging the TVK government to take immediate steps to rectify this. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, has urged govt to restore normal supply.