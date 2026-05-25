Going beyond the threshold, kolams get contemporary designs

I grew up watching my grandmother ritualistically draw a different kolam every morning. My mother, after her, had notebooks filled with patterns and designs, collected and curated over the years. During festivals, women in my family would sit together and discuss which pattern should adorn the entryway; while I would sit beside them and try to recreate smaller versions of my own.

Once largely confined to the thresholds of homes the traditional floor art drawn using rice flour is now finding its way onto tote bags, jewellery, fashion, makeup, and several other contemporary spaces. While a floor-drawn kolam may fade in a day or two, contemporary adaptations are allowing the art form to exist in more lasting ways. This cordial kolam takeover seems to stem from memories similar to that of my own — of kolams and the conversations around it that has echoed for decades in South Indian homes.