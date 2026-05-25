GOS-General Cariappa School inaugurates new campus

Poo kolams framed the entrance as students, teachers, parents, and guests gathered at the newly renovated campus of GOS-General Cariappa Higher Secondary School in Saligramam on Saturday. Founded in 1956 to educate children from the Seva Samajam Boys’ Home, the school has long stood as a symbol of inclusive education for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The renovated campus was inaugurated by Air Marshal KC Cariappa (Retd.), PVSM, VM(G), son of Field Marshal Cariappa, along with Meena Cariappa.

Spread across 45,350 sq ft with a capacity to accommodate nearly 1,000 students, the solar-powered campus features 100 per cent smart classrooms, modern Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories, and a computer centre equipped with the latest systems. The campus also includes sports courts, a library and a 200-seater dining hall aimed at improving academic and student welfare facilities. Beyond academics, the school offers co-curricular and student development programmes including NCC, NSS, literary and eco clubs, yoga, sports activities, and AI-enabled computer learning initiatives.