GOS-General Cariappa School inaugurates new campus

Poo kolams framed the entrance as students, teachers, parents, and guests gathered at the newly renovated campus of GOS-General Cariappa Higher Secondary School in Saligramam on Saturday. Founded in 1956 to educate children from the Seva Samajam Boys’ Home, the school has long stood as a symbol of inclusive education for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The renovated campus was inaugurated by Air Marshal KC Cariappa (Retd.), PVSM, VM(G), son of Field Marshal Cariappa, along with Meena Cariappa.
Spread across 45,350 sq ft with a capacity to accommodate nearly 1,000 students, the solar-powered campus features 100 per cent smart classrooms, modern Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories, and a computer centre equipped with the latest systems. The campus also includes sports courts, a library and a 200-seater dining hall aimed at improving academic and student welfare facilities. Beyond academics, the school offers co-curricular and student development programmes including NCC, NSS, literary and eco clubs, yoga, sports activities, and AI-enabled computer learning initiatives.
The formal inauguration was followed by an event at the school auditorium. Welcoming the gathering, Binoy Joseph, vice chairperson of Guild of Service, reflected on the institution’s legacy and highlighted the significance of having KC Cariappa inaugurate a campus named after his father, Kodandera Madappa Cariappa. He described the occasion as one that connected “the legacy of the past with the aspirations of the future.” In his presidential address, KS Sripathi, IAS (Retd.), called the occasion a significant milestone for the institution and urged students to make full use of the opportunities the new campus offers.
Senior advocate Arvind P Datar, delivered his special address, emphasising the importance of infrastructure and teaching in education. “From the time of Aristotle to the future world of Artificial Intelligence, these two things will be a given for any good school — infrastructure and teaching,” he said, adding that the institution had “a great future” ahead.
In his chief guest address, KC Cariappa repeatedly addressed students seated in the back rows, calling them “the most important people here,” while stressing the values of honesty and discipline. “Unmai ah iru,” he said. “Speak the truth at all times. Don’t wait to be caught out. If you are given a job, do it well, whether or not anyone is looking at it.”
The event also included a felicitation ceremony during which the chief guest and guest of honour presented mementoes and recognised the architects, builders, and project consultants involved in the campus renovation.