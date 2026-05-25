Learning heritage along with games and crafts

When we talk about embracing traditions, it is not just the history, art and sculptures. Some stories are etched in games and living heritage, too. Putting the spotlight on this, Kreeda, in collaboration with Kamala – the Crafts Shop of the Crafts Council of India, presents ‘A Summer Journey in India’, a weekly programme celebrating India’s living traditions through traditionalgames, crafts, and stories. On Saturday, the heritage of Karnataka was a discussed by Vinita Sidhartha of Kreeda and historian V Sriram. “It is important to know about our artisans, crafts, and traditional games along with the history,” said Vinita.

During the conversation, Sriram discussed the exemplary art sculptures in temples of Karnataka. The historian took the attendees on a virtual trip to the temples built by Hoysalas and Chandelas. Talking about the similarities of the sculptures of these two dynasties that are 150 years apart, he noted, “It is amazing to see the connection between them. It is a puzzle for me till now to see the sculpture of a man killing a creature on top of the temple by the Hoyasalas and Chandelas.” He then highlighted the Chennakesava temple built by the Hoysalas, and noted that people pass through this temple as they do any other, but one could learn the entire Ramayana by just looking at the beautiful carvings.