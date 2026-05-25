Newborn abducted by woman rescued within hours in Chennai

CHENNAI: A nine-day-old girl child who was abducted by a woman from the child’s mother near Royapuram on Sunday was rescued within hours by the police. The kidnapped baby and the woman were traced to Pulianthope, and the accused was detained for questioning, the police said.

According to the RSRM Hospital police, the child was born to Geetha of Porur nine days back. Geetha is a homemaker and her husband works at a steel fabrication unit. On Sunday, Geetha was meant to be discharged, but she was alone as her in-laws were away at a funeral.

The police said that for the last few days, a middle-aged woman named Rosy, claiming to be a patient at the hospital, got acquainted with Geetha and her family. On Sunday, before Geetha’s family could come to the hospital to take her home, Rosy got her discharged and took her outside.

Rosy made Geetha wait near a tea shop with the luggage and, with the newborn in her hand, said she would hail an autorickshaw. After waiting for some time, Geetha realised that Rosy had escaped with the baby and lodged a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police traced Rosy to Pulianthope using her mobile location. The baby was handed over to the parents and the accused has been detained.