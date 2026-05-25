Teacher dies, four kids hurt as car falls off flyover near Chennai's Kundrathur

CHENNAI: A government school teacher was killed and another, along with four children, was injured after their car plunged nearly 30 feet off a flyover near Kundrathur on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Prabhakar (44) of Tiruvallur district. Police said he was driving to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur along with fellow teacher Sasikala (36), her daughter Dikshita (16), and three other children — Lohith (8), Mahizhini (8), and Mazhali (5). The accident occurred on the Outer Ring Road after he allegedly lost control of the car and steered it into a ditch below. He died on the spot. The injured were taken to the Tambaram GH, and the children were later shifted to the Institute of Child Health, Egmore.

Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case.