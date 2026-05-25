TN police sub-inspector suspended for sexually harassing woman during inquiry

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector of police attached to the Kodungaiyur police station was suspended after a woman accused him of behaving inappropriately during an inquiry at her house late at night. The suspended officer was identified as Dhanasekaran, attached to the Kodungaiyur crime wing.

Police said disciplinary action has been initiated after allegations surfaced that he had visited the woman’s residence for inquiry without accompanying women police personnel and allegedly questioned her alone after asking others in the house to step outside.

According to the police, the victim Shabnam (name changed) submitted a complaint at the Kodungaiyur police station alleging that the officer had held her hand and behaved in an indecent manner while conducting the inquiry.

Based on the complaint, an internal inquiry was conducted. Following a preliminary inquiry, Dhanasekaran was placed under suspension on Saturday, a police officer said.

Police said the action was taken primarily for procedural violations, including visiting a woman’s house at night for inquiry and not ensuring the presence of woman police personnel around during questioning.

The case stems from an earlier complaint lodged by Abdul Khader (55) of Tiruvalluvar Nagar in Kodungaiyur. Khader had complained to the crime wing after suspecting the involvement of his relative, Shabnam, in a theft case.

According to Khader’s complaint, around 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing from his house in December last year. Khader stated he noticed Shabnam entering his house at night on May 14 when his daughter and son-in-law were away in Tiruchy, which raised suspicion.