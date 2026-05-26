A hat-trick for Standard Ambattur CC

Of the 37 districts that are affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) happens to be one of the best run associations for the quality league they have. And recently, Standard Ambattur CC emerged as champions of Thiruvallur DCA League by winning the First Division title for the third consecutive time.

V Tharun Kumar, the captain of Standard Ambattur CC, is proud of his team’s achievements and attributes their success to hard work, systemic coaching, and players stepping up their game in crucial matches. “Winning the Thiruvallur District Championship this year was a very special moment for our entire team. We worked hard throughout the season and lifting the trophy made all the effort worth it and also we have won the Gopu T20 championship as well,” an elated Tharun told CE. “The feeling was amazing and emotional at the same time,” the 22-year-old added.